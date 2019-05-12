White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig Sells 1,083 Shares

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.98, for a total value of $1,059,152.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,223.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert Lawrence Seelig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.29, for a total value of $1,908,580.00.
Shares of WTM stock opened at $966.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $832.88 and a 12-month high of $993.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,884,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.