White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig Sells 1,083 Shares

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.98, for a total value of $1,059,152.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,223.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Lawrence Seelig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.29, for a total value of $1,908,580.00.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $966.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $832.88 and a 12-month high of $993.70.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 25.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,884,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig Sells 1,083 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/white-mountains-insurance-group-ltd-wtm-evp-robert-lawrence-seelig-sells-1083-shares.html.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.