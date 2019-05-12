Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 64.7% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.3% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

