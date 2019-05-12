Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.41 Million Position in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,845 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 99,203 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 137,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Linda K. Massman purchased 5,500 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,049.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE CLW opened at $18.09 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $428.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

