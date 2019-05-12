WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.21 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $8,345,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,149 shares of company stock worth $34,836,874. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

