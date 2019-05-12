WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (INXX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Infrastructure ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Infrastructure ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INXX opened at $11.17 on Friday. Columbia India Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

