Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ONEOK by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. 1,802,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,949. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 124.46%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

