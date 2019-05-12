Wayfair (W) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $145.27. 1,830,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,690. Wayfair has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $85,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $1,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,213 shares of company stock worth $57,819,677. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

