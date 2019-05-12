Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,017.43% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.56. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

