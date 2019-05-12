Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WSBF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 41,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.19 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 31.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 156,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.