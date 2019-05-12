Warburg Research Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.05 ($90.76).

Shares of FRA opened at €73.04 ($84.93) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

