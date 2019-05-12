Wabash National Co. (WNC) Receives $19.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Wabash National by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wabash National by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 224,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,956. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

