Voit & Company LLC Has $548,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Voit & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 70,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,590,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,026,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,207. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $111.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Voit & Company LLC Has $548,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/voit-company-llc-has-548000-position-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.