Voit & Company LLC Has $548,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Voit & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 70,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,590,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,026,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,207. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $111.95.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
