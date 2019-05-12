Vivint Solar (VSLR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Solar Inc. is a provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It designs, installs, and maintains cost-effective solar energy systems. The Company also offers photovoltaic installation software products and devices. Vivint Solar, Inc. is headquartered in Provo, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VSLR. ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vivint Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 1,264,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,353. The company has a market capitalization of $797.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Vivint Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.71% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 102,600 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,097 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 16,834 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $113,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,854 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

