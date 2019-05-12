Vivid Coin Hits Market Cap of $222,446.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 103% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $222,446.00 and $13.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 79.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00288253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00833128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00130828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 5,297,503 coins and its circulating supply is 5,084,296 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.