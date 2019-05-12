Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Insider Sells $271,702.85 in Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 10,735 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $271,702.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VST opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 282.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

