Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Given a $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSTO. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $10.15. 914,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.11. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $515.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.17 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

