Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $78,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 882,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 175,395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $134,586.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $499,302. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.82. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $313.20 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

