Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $93.76 Million Position in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,196,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $93,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS opened at $44.73 on Friday. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

