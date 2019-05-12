Veru Inc (VERU) Receives $5.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on Veru in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 111.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,681 shares of company stock worth $53,206 and sold 109,545 shares worth $163,245. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veru by 328.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veru by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

