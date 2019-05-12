Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stake Increased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. 790,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $278,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,263.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,487 shares of company stock valued at $37,734,043. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

