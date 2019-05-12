Veros Hits Market Capitalization of $197,157.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a total market cap of $197,157.00 and approximately $4,969.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00292873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00830822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00132176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,952,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,220,504 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

