Vermillion (VRML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.
Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 372.45%.
NASDAQ:VRML opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Vermillion has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vermillion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Vermillion Company Profile
Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.
