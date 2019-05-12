Vermillion (VRML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 372.45%.

NASDAQ:VRML opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Vermillion has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

In related news, Director David Schreiber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vermillion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

