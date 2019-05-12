Vericel (VCEL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.98.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 530,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a market cap of $787.33 million, a P/E ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 2.93. Vericel has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $126,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $275,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $907,950. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

