Verastem (VSTM) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered Verastem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.81.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.83.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 315.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Verastem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 2,376.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,642 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Verastem by 1,540.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,235,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,874 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.