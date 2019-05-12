Velanne Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.72 Million in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.4% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $134.04 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $98.81 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/velanne-asset-management-ltd-invests-6-72-million-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.