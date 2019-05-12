VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK) Stake Lessened by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G accounts for about 2.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 12-month low of $1,825.50 and a 12-month high of $2,204.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/vanguard-world-vanguard-mega-cap-g-mgk-stake-lessened-by-focused-wealth-management-inc.html.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.