Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Position Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,544,000 after buying an additional 18,450,463 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,824,000. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 730,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 365,618 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,663,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $86.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $89.47.

