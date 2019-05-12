ValuEngine Upgrades Community West Bancshares (CWBC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CWBC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The company has a market cap of $86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.45. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director William R. Peeples sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 79,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 126,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.