ValuEngine Lowers Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (ACH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

ACH stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 52.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 140.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

