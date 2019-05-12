ValuEngine Downgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PANL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.32. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

