United States Steel (X) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. Longbow Research cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Shares of X stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.73%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,295.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United States Steel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 62.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,691,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Steel by 263.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 542,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

