United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $1,720,717 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

