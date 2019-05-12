UFP Technologies (UFPT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. 10,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $563,241.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,404,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Further Reading: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.