UBS Group Cuts NIO (NIO) Price Target to $5.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of NIO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.56.
NYSE:NIO opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. NIO has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NIO by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
