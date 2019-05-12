UBS Group Cuts NIO (NIO) Price Target to $5.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of NIO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.56.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. NIO has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NIO by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

