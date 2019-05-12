UBS Group Analysts Give Nucor (NUE) a $59.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 1,945,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,436. Nucor has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

