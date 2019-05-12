Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $266,741,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,035 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $73,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

