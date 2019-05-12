TWC Enterprises (TWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.95

TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSE:TWC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.95 and last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.67.

The stock has a market cap of $406.56 million and a PE ratio of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario/Quebec and Florida.

