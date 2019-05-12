TVA Group to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of TVA Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.50 million.

TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$2.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

