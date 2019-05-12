Tutor Perini (TPC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 396,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.92. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $958.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,536,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,536,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

