Tiger Woods would be onto it, When there were a Mount Rushmore for golfers. However, concerns have been raised by the decision to award the nation’s highest civilian honour to Woods of President Donald Trump about whether the president ought to be boosting the profile of a business partner of The Trump Organization.

Trump planned to demonstrate the Presidential Medal of Freedom through a White House ceremony to Woods Monday evening. The president announced his intention to do so after Woods won the Masters Tournament capping a remarkable comeback from trauma and years of personal issues which had left wondering whether he would ever win again at the professional level. Woods earned his 15th big golf tournament along with his Masters win along with his 81st complete on the PGA Tour, both second.

Trump knew the importance of the minute to golf and its fans, tweeting he was awarding Woods the medal for his”incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.”

Trump has been utilizing Woods’ cachet to entice fans. Trump got Woods to show up after the first Masters victory in 1997 of the golfer. The area was mobbed. As Woods walked down some of these storming steel barricades to get a close look, a carpet two thousand fans showed up.

Trump has also struck Woods against business bargains.

Golfers in the club at Doral, Florida of Trump, can stay at the Tiger Woods Villa. In a ribbon cutting ceremony in 2014,” Woods lavished praise on the future presidential candidate, calling modifications he made into the club”phenomenal.”

Woods made an 18-hole route to be managed by The Trump Organization.

Ethics officials also have criticized Trump for not selling off his assets and holding the money in a blind trust. He set up a trust to hold his assets, handed management responsibilities and hired a ethics lawyer to vet company dealings. If his possessions increase in value trump can draw money from the confidence and can reap.

“You have to ask whether it’s his true belief Tiger Woods deserves this award or whether he is doing it to help his own enterprise,” explained Jordan Libowitz, communications manager at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a left-leaning public policy team.

An associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, christopher Devine, said Trump may have a business angle.

However, Devine said, when he stacks up Woods’ accomplishments against other receivers, he believes Woods is calls and deserving his Masters victory”the greatest comeback in sport of all time.”

Woods is the fourth largest expert golfer to receive the award. Obama presented it to Charlie Sifford, occasionally referred to as the”Jackie Robinson of golf.”

Devine also noted that presidents have shown that the award to donors and fans. By way of example, Obama granted the Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen, who performed to encourage Obama’s election attempts. He awarded it to his vice president, Joe Biden.

Presidents have discretion over which they honour with all the decoration.

Some sports and athletes champions have resisted visiting with the Trump White House because of the differences with the president.

Rick Reilly, who wrote a book on Trump’s golfing entitled”Commander at Cheat,” said Woods has attracted golf to people of color all over the Earth, while Trump has promoted it as a game for the rich. He explained Woods has not been one to stand on political issues, but must have declined the award in this situation.

“I can see how it could be tough to resist, however I still think that it’s hypocritical to do it,” Reilly said.

Associated Press writer Bernard Condon at New York contributed to this story.