Trump claims we are helped by China tariffs, trade talks’congenial’

President Donald Trump says trade talks between China and the U.S. are continuing at a”very congenial manner” despite new tariffs the U.S. imposed Friday about $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Trump tweeted Friday that the improved tariffs will deliver”FAR MORE wealth” to the United States, though a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia and Princeton universities states the load of tariffs falls on U.S. consumers and companies that buy imports.

Some lawmakers have expressed concern about the effect of the tariffs.

Trump suggested on Twitter Friday that cash in the extra tariffs would make it possible for the U.S. to buy more agricultural products in U.S. farmers and send it into”poor & starving” states.

Talks between the U.S. and China continue Friday.