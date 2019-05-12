Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Davy Research lowered Travis Perkins to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,422.73 ($18.59).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK opened at GBX 1,380.50 ($18.04) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,489 ($19.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -40.13.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider John P. Carter sold 26,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($19.04), for a total value of £389,587.23 ($509,064.72).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.