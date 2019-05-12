TravelNote (TVNT) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $14,832.00 and approximately $25,880.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00300027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00834080 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00133497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

