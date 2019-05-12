Travala (AVA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.33 Million

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Travala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Travala has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.02 or 0.07958848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001237 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Travala

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

