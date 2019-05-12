Tower International (TOWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TA Delaware, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of engineered structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving automotive original equipment manufacturers. It offers its automotive customers body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, as well as complex welded assemblies, for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and SUVs. Its manufacturing operations consist primarily of stamping and welding operations, system and modular assembly operations, coating, and other ancillary operations. The Company uses various grades and thicknesses of steel and aluminum; including high-strength, hot- and cold-rolled, galvanized, organically coated, stainless, and aluminized steel; for the manufacture of its products. TA Delaware, Inc. is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tower International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tower International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Tower International stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Tower International has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $433.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Tower International had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $378.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tower International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower International by 3.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Tower International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

