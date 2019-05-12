TokenClub Hits Market Capitalization of $20.97 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. TokenClub has a total market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, CoinBene, FCoin and OKEx. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.30 or 0.08077953 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001255 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinBene, Gate.io, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

