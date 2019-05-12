TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TLG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.41 ($31.87).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

TLG stock opened at €26.35 ($30.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 1-year high of €27.60 ($32.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.