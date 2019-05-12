Time Out Group (TMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Time Out Group (LON:TMO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TMO stock remained flat at $GBX 103.50 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. Time Out Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.80 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

Get Time Out Group alerts:

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.