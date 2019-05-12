Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $688,025.00 and $99.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,191,609 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

