TheStreet Lowers Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.59 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,949 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $311,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,383,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 185.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

